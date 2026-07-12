Tulsi Yatra Spreads Message Of Cultural And Environmental Conservation In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A grand Tulsi Yatra was organised in Dhar to promote cultural values and environmental conservation through the distribution of 51,000 Tulsi saplings.

Organiser Navneet Jain said the campaign aims to reconnect the younger generation with Sanatan traditions and ensure every household receives a Tulsi plant. Similar programmes are also being held in Dhar city and nearby villages.

The yatra began with special prayers and abhishek at the historic Dhareshwar Temple in the presence of more than 12 saints, including Mahamandaleshwar Narsingh Das Maharaj, Mahant Shyamdas JMaharaj, Mahant Krishnadas Maharaj and Mahant Jeevandas Maharaj.

Thousands of saplings carried on a trailer were distributed along the procession route as devotees, women and social activists participated amid bhajans and Ramdhun Sankirtan, spreading the message of environmental protection.

The procession received a warm welcome from various Sanatan communities and social organisations across the city.

Residents greeted the yatra with floral showers, while women performed Tulsi Puja and aarti outside their homes.

Several organisations, including Aao Saheje Dhara, Dharnath Chhabina Samiti, Manohar Thakur Trust and Mandi Vyapari Sangh, participated enthusiastically, making the event a symbol of social harmony and collective environmental responsibility.