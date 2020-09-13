Truth Versus Hype: In MP's Hatpipliya, street vendors yet to get loan amount of Rs 10,000

Hatpipliya: Amid ongoing pandemic many small traders and small shopkeepers are in financial crisis due to the lockdown imposed from March-July for protection against covid-19.

Government and administration run various schemes to help them. One such scheme was to provide a loan of Rs. 10,000 to these small traders and street vendors. To avail this loan they had to register online through Nagar Panchayat and after submitting all the required documents they got a loan of Rs 10,000.

But many small traders of Hatpipliya have still not received this amount who have got themselves registered in July. Even those who got approval for this amount of Rs. 10,000 by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia in a program of unveiling the statue of former chief minister Kailash Joshi in Hatpipliya, have not received the amount, though the bank has taken 3-3 cheques from them as security.