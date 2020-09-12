Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP focuses on personal contacts, Congress on social media

Though Election Commission has yet to announce dates for by-elections on 27 assembly seats in the state, Congress and BJP have ramped up their poll campaigns though their means differ. The Congress party appears to be depending more on social media to reach voters, BJP believes in personal contacts. In fact, the latter began mass contacts much before the Congress party.

For instance, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been taking whirlwind tours of poll bound areas while addressing public meetings and laying foundation stones for development works. The chief minister along with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia launched poll campaigns in Gwalior Chambal region this week.

On the other hand, Congress party began campaigning from Agar-Malwa on Saturday. However, the party is hyper active on social media. Its IT cell and other wings have been posting memes, videos and short films in which Scindia and Chouhan are blamed for toppling Kamal Nath government. Word gaddar (traitor) is used prominently in the videos.

Congress party state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta told Free Press that they post videos of development works undertaken by Congress government at frequent intervals. “Our government did exemplary work,” he said.

“But CM Chouhan believes in meeting people. Congress leaders sit in air conditioned rooms and talk,” BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal said. “We are also virtually strong. CM Twitter account has more followers than total followers of Congress leaders in the state,” he added.