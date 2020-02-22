Trust deficit means bad economy, CAs need to be accurate: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra

Indore: World’s entire economy is based on trust, and whenever there is deficit of trust, there is bad economy. Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra stated this while addressing a special session held during inauguration of two-day conference of Central India Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at ICAI auditorium here on Saturday.

“During my college days, our economics professor became vice chancellor (VC) who asked us what we understand by economics or economy,” Misra said. He then explained it and said entire economy of the world is based on faith.

“Faith here means, you are aware about culture of the man, the industry; benefits and assets; and that you have faith in that person (who is running it),” Justice (retired) Misra remarked. He urged CAs to develop psychology of economics and said psychologists writing books on the subject are winning Nobel Prize.

“Tax planning must be genuine putting both income and expenses in perspective for which every chartered accountant must legally and ethically understand the law and be able to explain tax evasion. CA plays a significant role in the economy,” Misra said.