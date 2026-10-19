Truckers Torch RTO Kiosk, Block Highway Over Alleged Extortion In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A protest by truck drivers against alleged illegal extortion and the assault of a driver at the Nayagaon Regional Transport Office (RTO) barrier on the Neemuch-Rajasthan border led to a road blockade and a kiosk being set on fire on Monday evening.

According to preliminary information, a dispute broke out between RTO personnel and a truck driver during vehicle checking and allegedly escalated into abuse and assault.

The driver’s colleagues and other truckers soon gathered at the barrier, raising slogans against the alleged illegal collection and arbitrary conduct of the staff. Drivers from different states were reportedly among those participating in the protest.

Later, the protesters blocked the highway by parking trucks on the road. A kiosk inside the RTO barrier premises was also set on fire, triggering panic. Officials and employees posted at the barrier reportedly left the spot as the situation worsened.

However, the identity of those who set the kiosk on fire and the circumstances leading to the incident have not been officially established.

The blockade brought traffic on the Neemuch-Mhow route to a standstill, with long queues of vehicles forming on both sides. Passengers, travellers and other motorists were stranded as the disruption continued.

Sub-divisional officer of police Harsh Rathore said truck drivers had blocked the road following an alleged assault on a driver.

He confirmed that complaints of extortion had been received and said they would be investigated. He added that the immediate priority was to clear the traffic and restore movement.

The allegations remain to be investigated, and an official response from the transport department is awaited.