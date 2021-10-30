Triple Murder Case: High Court acquits 9 accused, asks to withhold pension of investigation officer

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of High Court (HC) has acquitted 9 persons from the charge of a sensational triple murder case that occurred at a village under Mahidpur tehsil of the district some 16 years ago.

The trial court here had convicted the accused with life imprisonment and also slapped a fine on them. But, after entertaining criminal revision appeal (CRA), the HC bench comprising Justice Shailendra Shukla and Vivek Rusia has acquitted all of the accused. The HC has made certain strong remarks against two concerned police officials. The HC has also recommended that the case be reported in law book.

Sharing details, Ujjain-based lawyer Virendra Sharma, who appeared in the HC on behalf of the appellants (convited), said that the justices-duo have found the role of the investigating officer Prahlad Singh Tomar to be highly suspicious.

“We have found role of investigation officer to be extremely un-professional. The investigation carried out not only is replete with major lapses, there are indications of actually concocted dying declaration. Hence, we recommend initiation of proceedings against the investigating officer Prahlad Singh Tomar regarding withholding/reducing his pension under MP Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1976. A copy must be sent to the senior police officer (DGP/IG) for the purpose,” the court noted in its order.

The HC further noted, “We also express our displeasure over the investigation carried out by SDOP, Mahidpur RS Prajapati, who being a senior police officer, did not get to the root of the matter. Extra caution ought to have been taken in a case involving three deaths.” The bench also said, “We further express our regret on inappropriate appreciation of the evidence by the trial court, which although noticed serious discrepancies in the evidence, has however tried to reason out in favour of the prosecution which has resulted in failure of justice ultimately. As many as 6 out of 9 appellants stayed in jail since 2005 (16 years).”

The Case

* Date of incident: July 11, 2005

* Name of the deceased: Bhagirath, Ramchandra and Kachru (all from one SC family), resident of village Brahmmankheda under Mahidpur tehsil of the district

* Number of accused: 9, all from Rajput community

* Cause of the incident as per FIR: The accused had attacked the deceased as they stolen their buffaloes

* Date of conviction: July 23, 2008 passed by Special Judge, SC/ST (P.A.) Act, Ujjain

* Appellants: Bhagwan Singh and others (CRA number 849/2008) and Sohan Singh and another (CRA number 962/2008)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:50 AM IST