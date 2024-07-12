TRIP TURNS TRAGIC | Indore Teen Drowns In Pool Near Gular Jhiri Waterfall | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A trip turned tragic when a teenager from Indore drowned in a pool near the Gular Jhiri waterfall on Bagdi Manpur Road under the Nalcha police station limit on Thursday. Four friends from Bhagirathpura of Indore had embarked on the trip after seeing the picturesque waterfall on YouTube, informing their families that they were going for a walk.

The incident occurred between 2 to 2:30 pm on Thursday when the group was bathing in the pool near the waterfall. The victim, Harsh Verma, 17, ventured into deep water and drowned. His friends, panicking, called for help from local villagers who, along with the police, managed to retrieve his body from the pool.

FP Photo

Nalcha police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan reported that Harsh Verma, along with Aryan Ahirwal, 18, Ritesh Patil, 15, and Devansh More, 17, had come to the waterfall. Despite the friends' efforts to save him, Harsh drowned. Before the incident, Harsh had recorded a video of himself bathing and shared it on social media, unaware that it would be his last.

His family arrived in Nalcha late in the evening upon receiving the tragic news and were handed Harsh's body after the post-mortem on Thursday morning. The local police urge all visitors to exercise caution and stay within safe areas while enjoying the beauty of nature.