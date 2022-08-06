Tricolour rally taken out at Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur

Manpur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Tricolour rally was taken out and a painting competition was organised under the Azadi Amrit Mahotsav at the Navodaya Vidyalaya premises, under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra.

A painting competition was also organised for the students. Participating students were given certificates. Principal of the school O P Sharma elaborated on the importance of the Tricolour.

On this occasion teacher KK Sharma, Manav Yadav, BL Singh and Nehru Yuva Kendra's Tara Pargi, Vijay Yadav, Rajkumar Bagri were present. Dr Renu Upadhyay proposed the vote of thanks expressed.

