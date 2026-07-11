Tribal Widow Gang-Raped After Armed Robbery In Alirajpur Village | FP photo

Aalirajpur/ Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): A widowed tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped after 8 to 10 armed robbers broke into her house and looted valuables in Bori village of Aalirajpur district late Friday night.

According to police, five to six unidentified armed men forced their way into the house between 2 am and 3 am while the woman was alone. They allegedly held her captive and demanded silver ornaments.

After she handed over the valuables, the accused ransacked the house and dug at several places in search of more valuables.

According to the victim's complaint, the accused took advantage of the fact that she was alone at home while her children were working in Gujarat.

Police said the assailants then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. She sustained serious injuries and was first taken to a local hospital before being referred to Indore for advanced treatment.

The woman has alleged that three of the accused sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

SP Raghuvansh Singh said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections related to dacoity and gang rape.

FSL, fingerprint and cyber teams are investigating the case, and police have identified the suspects and launched raids to arrest them.

Adivasi Vikas Parishad leader Mahesh Patel warned of a public agitation during the Chief Minister's proposed visit on July 23 if justice is not delivered.

Congress leader Umang Singhar on X demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, a fair investigation, and stronger security for the tribal community.

Residents alleged that crime has been rising in the Bori area and called for increased police patrolling and strict action against the perpetrators.

Congress forms five-member probe panel

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the alleged brutal assault on a widowed tribal woman in the Bori area of Udaygarh block in Jhabua Assembly constituency.

The committee was formed on the instructions of state Congress president, Jitu Patwari.

The panel comprises former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, former minister Vijaylakshmi Sadho, National ST Department president Vikrant Bhuria, MLA Jhuma Solanki and Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel.

According to an order issued by state Congress organisation in-charge Dr Sanjay Kamle, the committee will visit the incident site, interact with the victim's family, residents and officials and submit a detailed report to Patwari.