Tribal Farmers Stage Overnight Land Protest In Khargone | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 250 tribal farmers from Dagadkhedi village staged an overnight sit-in protest at the Bhagwanpura tehsil premises, demanding restoration of missing land records and recognition of their ownership rights.

More than 60 women joined the agitation, which began on Monday night and continued into Tuesday.

The farmers alleged that official land records related to their holdings have been missing since 2004, preventing their names from being entered in revenue records.

As a result, they have been unable to access government benefits, including the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and fertiliser tokens distributed through online systems.

Protesters also expressed concern that the land could be allotted for industrial purposes despite their families having cultivated it for generations.

Farmer Suresh Mahile said residents have been farming the land for decades but continue to be excluded from official records.

Before launching the protest, the farmers took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to Bhagwanpura Tehsildar Sanjay Chauhan.

The tehsildar assured them that the matter had been forwarded to senior officials and further action would be taken after receiving directions from higher authorities.