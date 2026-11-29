Tribal Art And Folk Traditions Take Centre Stage At International Museum Conference In MP’s Ujjain, Mahakal Declaration To Be Unveiled On November 29 | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four academic sessions focusing on folk and Tribal culture, oral traditions, cultural heritage preservation and the evolving role of museums marked the second day of the International Museum Conference 2026.

Jointly organised by Veer Bharat Nyas under the state culture department, Museums Association of India and Dattopant Thengadi Research Institute, Bhopal, the conference witnessed discussions ranging from Armenian folk traditions to Malwa’s cultural heritage.

The proceedings began with the Gayatri Nath Pant Memorial Lecture. Museums Association of India president Anandvardhan recalled Pant’s academic contributions, particularly his research on India’s traditional weapons heritage.

Armenian Indologist Naira Merketchin delivered the keynote lecture on Folk Traditions in Armenian Museums. Highlighting historical and cultural similarities between India and Armenia, she presented an illustrated overview of Armenian folk traditions and museum exhibitions.

The ‘Bharat Vaibhav: Tribal Art Dialogue’ featured Padma Shri awardees Bhuri Bai, Durga Bai and Bhajju Singh Shyam, alongside Venkat Singh Shyam and Anand Singh Shyam.

Moderated by Rahul Rastogi, the dialogue explored artists’ experiences, evolving Tribal art traditions, diverse creative expressions and growing global recognition.

The cultural evening featured Malwi folk songs and traditional dances.

The ‘Mahakal Declaration’, outlining the future direction of museum development in India, will be unveiled on the concluding day, Nov 29.

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