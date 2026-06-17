Treatment Support For Three-Year-Old Dog Attack Victim In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has stepped in to support the treatment of three-year-old Hitanshi Jat, who sustained serious facial injuries in a stray dog attack in Bangla Billod village under Nalchha development block of Dhar district.

Taking immediate cognisance of the incident, Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena directed officials to provide all possible medical and financial assistance to the child and her family.

Acting on his instructions, Pithampur Tehsildar Shivani Srivastava visited the private hospital in Indore where Hitanshi is undergoing treatment and plastic surgery.

During the visit, Srivastava met doctors to review the child’s condition and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, sanctioned through the Red Cross Society, to her family for immediate medical expenses.

The Collector also spoke with Hitanshi’s father, Anand Jat, over the phone to obtain an update on her health and assured the family of continued support from the administration.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when a stray dog attacked the child in the village, leaving her with severe injuries to her face.

She was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Indore for specialised treatment.

Meena said the administration stands firmly with the family and will provide any additional medical or administrative assistance required during the course of treatment.