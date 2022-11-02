Treated sewage water to be used for power generation

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To derive maximum benefit from treated sewage water, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday gave green signal for generating power from the treated sewage water, and also increase its use in other areas.

After an inspection of the sewage treatment plant at Kabitkhedi, he said, “As the treated water samples have passed certain benchmarks, we will use it to generate electricity.”

Members of the IMC’s water works committee and other officials were also present with the mayor. Officials briefed them about the plant, sewer lines and sewage outfall taping

Technologies the city uses

·12 MLD capacity of UASB technology based STP is operating from the year 2006.

· 78 MLD capacity of UASB technology based STP is operating since the year 2004.

· 245 MLD SBR technology based STPs are operating since the year 2016.

· For sewer outfall taping, 7246 outfalls were taped by laying sewer lines in 6 main drains, Palasia, Piliakhal, Bhamori, Narwal, Tulsi Nagar, Azad Nagar and other small drains in the city.

· 245 MLD treatment plant is built on a total land of 21 acres. Sewerage is being treated as per the norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board, 30% of the treated water is being used for non-domestic purposes like garden, divider, toilet cleaning, agricultural irrigation etc.

. For use of treated water in gardens 32 km direct lines have been laid in 100 gardens.

. Behind Meghdoot Garden a 3 ML overhead tank of capacity has been constructed, from which treated water is being supplied 24 hours, the remaining treated water is being discharged into Kanh river.