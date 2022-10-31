Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the district administration and food department raided an illegal godown of LPG cylinders on Monday. Seventy-six LPG cylinders and three loading vehicles were seized.

An investigation was conducted by the joint team at the godown located at New Indra Ekta Nagar, Musakhedi. District supply controller ML Maru said 18 refilled cylinders of LPG of different companies were found in the illegal godown, one empty cylinder inside the warehouse, four refilled in a vehicle parked outside the warehouse and 16 empty cylinders and seven empty cylinders in another vehicle. Apart from this, three filled and 27 empty cylinders were found in a vehicle bearing the name, Mangal Shree Gas Agency, which was brought for illegal sale to Yogendra Singh. The cylinder hawker was brought by Krishna Velim, son of Dhulji Velim, to give it to Yogendra Singh Chauhan for illegal sale without any bill voucher. Action was taken by the team and the cylinders were seized.

Storage of refilled cylinders in large quantities in the residential area in Musakhedi by Yogendra Singh is also dangerous from the point of view of the safety of the general public and their purchase, sale and black marketing were found by unauthorised hawker of Mangal Shree Gas Agency. A total of 25 refilled and 51 empty cylinders and three loading vehicles were seized, and a case was registered against three people under the Essential Commodities Act for supplying LPG cylinders to the person and providing cylinders by black marketing to unauthorised persons by Mangal Shree Gas Agency. Action is being taken against black marketing of IR and cylinders under the Thieves Markets Act.