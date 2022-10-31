Indore: Man booked for threatening teacher to cough up Rs.10L

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Vijay Nagar police station has registered a case against a person for allegedly blackmailing a government teacher to cough up Rs.10 Lakh, cops said on Sunday. It is the third FIR against the accused for allegedly blackmailing people in the city.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that complainant Pramod Kumar Puraniya of the Bhagirathpur area informed the police that he was being threatened by accused Sanjay Mishra.

The accused asked him to pay Rs.10 Lakh and threatened that, otherwise, he would lose his job. The accused also used casteist remarks against the complainant. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and are looking for him.

According to sources, it is the third FIR against Mishra for threatening people and blackmailing them for money in the city. He used to blackmail government teachers by misusing RTI.

On October 28, one Saket Kumar had lodged a complaint against the accused at the Banganga police station, while another person named Gopal Soni had lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police against the accused on October 23.