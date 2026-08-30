Trapped For 10 Days, Fed By Farmer: Jackal Rescued From Well In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A forest department team safely rescued a jackal that had fallen into a farm well in Longsari village after it remained trapped for around 10 days.

The incident occurred near a water tank behind the boys' hostel in Longsari, under the Bagh forest range.

Farm owner and teacher Laxman Aske noticed the jackal in the well and initially tried to rescue it with the help of villagers. Frightened, the animal entered a motor room inside the well and refused to come out.

Aske continued efforts to save it and provided food for nearly 10 days before informing the forest department. A rescue team reached the spot and lowered a cot into the well.

When the jackal did not move, rescuers entered the motor chamber, used a loop to secure its leg, and pulled it out. The rescuers restrained the animal, got it medically examined and later released it safely.

Forest officials said jackals are primarily carnivorous but may also consume plant-based food. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, protects the animal under Schedule II.

Forest guards Sunil Baghel, Devi Singh Chougad and Vijayendra Pal Singh Ajnariya, along with Bharat Rawat, Sharad Solanki, Vesta Mandloi, Bal Singh, Vicky and Naval Chauhan, contributed to the rescue operation.