Indore Bhagirathpura Water Tragedy: 6 Officials Blamed, Politicians Cleared; 24 Deaths Linked To Contaminated Water | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six civic officials have been held responsible for the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy, with an inquiry blaming administrative lapses and delays in replacing an ageing Narmada water pipeline.

The findings are part of a 150-page report by the Justice Sushil Gupta committee, constituted on Madhya Pradesh High Court directions.

Though the High Court had ordered the report to remain confidential, key findings emerged on Saturday. The committee linked 24 of the 36 recorded deaths to contaminated water.

In the remaining 12 cases, it reportedly could not conclusively establish whether contaminated water or other health complications caused the deaths.

The inquiry found that officials knew the Narmada pipeline supplying Bhagirathpura was old and leaking, allowing contamination of the water supply.

However, proposals to replace it allegedly remained pending at various administrative levels.

The committee held Narmada Project Executive Engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava responsible, observing that he had been in the department for a long period and knew the ground situation.

Former IMC officers Rohit Sisonia, Sandeep Soni, Saroj Prajapati and Pragya Tiwari, along with former municipal commissioner Ashish Singh, were also held responsible for lapses.

Former commissioners Shivam Verma, Pratibha Pal and Dilip Yadav and Additional Commissioner Abhilash Mishra reportedly received a clean chit. The committee also cleared elected representatives and the Mayor-in-Council.

It recommended compensation of Rs 20 lakh for families of those who died and Rs 5 lakh for affected victims.

Meanwhile, an application has sought public disclosure of the report and live-streaming of High Court proceedings.

Petitioner Pramod Dwivedi, through advocate Manish Yadav, has also sought a separate hearing of his petition from the case seeking confidentiality, arguing that the remaining petitions should not face the same restrictions.