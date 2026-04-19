 Training For Indore's E-Mandi Portal On April 23
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Training For Indore's E-Mandi Portal On April 23

A technical team will conduct training on the state’s e-mandi portal at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market on April 23, 2026. The initiative aims to digitise mandi operations, reduce middlemen, and ensure transparent payments and fair pricing for farmers. Rau MLA Madhu Verma urged traders and stakeholders to attend the session for smooth implementation of the system.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
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Training For Indore's E-Mandi Portal On April 23 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s e-mandi initiative is set to digitise market operations and eliminate the role of middlemen, ensuring maximum benefits for farmers. A specialised technical team is scheduled to visit the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market on April 23 to explain the intricacies of the portal to stakeholders.

The announcement was made by Rau MLA Madhu Verma during a significant meeting held at the mandi on Saturday. The primary objective of the meeting was to facilitate the effective implementation of the digital platform, which aims to ensure fair pricing and transparent payments for produce.

During the session, the technical team will provide detailed training to traders and market officials regarding the portal's operation. By transitioning to a digital system, the role of intermediaries will be minimised, allowing farmers to receive direct benefits.

Verma appealed to all market members and traders to ensure their mandatory presence at the training session. He also praised the mandi administration’s efforts to improve basic amenities, such as access to drinking water. Traders were further assured that all practical operational issues within the market would be resolved within the next two months.

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AT A GLANCE

* Date: April 23, 2026

* Venue: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Market (Mandi)

* Objective: Digitisation of market operations and training for stakeholders

* Key Benefits: Elimination of middlemen, fair pricing, and transparent payments

* Trainer: Specialised technical team from the state government

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