Trainee Air Hostesses Use Flight Safety Demo To Teach Traffic Rules In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a creative bid to enhance road safety, the Indore Traffic Police launched a unique awareness campaign on Wednesday at the busy Palasia Square. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, the department collaborated with trainees from Aksha International Institute to transform traffic education into an engaging spectacle.

Dressed in professional attire, trainee air hostesses used synchronised hand signals and gestures, reminiscent of pre-flight safety demonstrations, to communicate essential road rules. As vehicles stopped at red lights, the trainees demonstrated the importance of wearing helmets, fastening seat belts and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.

The event took place in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Hindu Singh Muvel and traffic TI Arvind Dangi. The innovative approach effectively captured the attention of commuters, who are often indifferent to traditional warnings. By using the high-standard communication style of the aviation industry, the police aimed to leave a lasting psychological impact on drivers.

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According to officials, such creative interventions are part of a broader strategy to reduce road accidents and foster a culture of voluntary compliance among the citizens of Indore.