Indore Traffic Police Hold Helmet Awareness Bike Rally To Promote Road Safety |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push for road safety, the Indore traffic management police organised a comprehensive helmet awareness bike rally under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh. The initiative aimed to foster a culture of responsible driving and reduce road fatalities within the city.

The Commissioner officially flagged off the rally, urging citizens to view traffic rules not as a burden, but as a lifeline. "Road safety is life safety," Singh remarked, emphasising that wearing a helmet is the simplest way to prevent critical injuries. The procession commenced from Palasia Square, traversing through Ghantaghar and Regal Circle before concluding at Rajwada.

The event saw a large turnout, including DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, various additional commissioners, NGOs and dedicated Traffic Praharis. Participants carried placards and distributed pamphlets highlighting crucial safety measures, including mandatory helmet use for two-wheeler riders, seatbelt compliance for four-wheelers, adherence to speed limits and avoiding mobile phone usage while driving.

Tripathi lauded the participants for their enthusiasm, noting that the department will continue hosting innovative programmes to ensure Indore remains a city of smooth and safe transit.

FAST FACTS: HELMET RALLY

* Flagged off by: Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh

* Route: Palasia Square to Rajwada via Ghantaghar

* Key participants: DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, NGOs, Traffic Praharis

* Core message: Road safety is life safety

* Safety focus: Helmets, seatbelts, speed limits, and no mobile use