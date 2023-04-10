Indore: Summer vacation bookings push up waiting lists in trains; passengers struggle to get confirmed berths for Delhi, Mumbai & Howrah routes

Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Train tickets are witnessing high wait list as denizens start to plan their summer vacations.

This increasing waiting list of trains from Indore become a cause of trouble for passengers, who are unable to get confirmed seats.

The waiting number in sleeper class crossed 100-mark even in popular trains such as Malwa Express and Indore-New Delhi Intercity Express, which run daily between Indore and Delhi,.

Passengers are being forced to travel by buses and other means due to the compulsion of unavailability of confirmed tickets.

The waiting list for Intercity Express crossed 200 in the month of April, with the waiting list for the train scheduled to depart from Indore on April 10 at 5.20 pm reaching around 420 in the sleeper class, and also facing long waiting lists in the third and second AC classes. The Malwa Express, which departs in the afternoon on the same day, also had waiting list above 100 in the sleeper class.

Despite the demand for special trains on various routes, only one or two special trains, such as the Indore-Patna weekly special train, was announced, while other routes had not received any special train announcement.

Even weekly trains on the same route are facing similar waiting list issue.

Members of the Railway Advisory Committee, including MPs, had demanded trains for routes such as New Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai due to the high demand from passengers, but no announcement was made yet. The passengers are eagerly awaiting more special trains to be announced to cater to the increasing demand during the summer vacations and provide them with a convenient mode of travel.