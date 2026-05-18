Train Gutted In Fire, Coach Completely Turned To Ash In Ratlam

Train Gutted In A Fire, Coach Completely Turned To Ash In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The West Central Railway has ordered a detailed inquiry into the fire that broke out in Coach B-1 of the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express early Sunday morning. The affected section falls under the Kota Division, which will conduct the investigation.

West Central Railway General Manager Anil Kalra has constituted a six-member high-level committee of senior HAG officers to probe the incident. The panel has been directed to submit its report by May 20. Chief Safety Officer Manoj Gurumukhi has been appointed convener of the committee.

Other members include Mukesh Kumar (PCEE/WCR), M Vijay Kumar (PCME/WCR), NS Prasad (PCME/ICF), Mahendra Singh (ED/PS&EMU/RDSO) and Rajiv Kumar (PCSC/WCR).

Railway officials suspect a possible technical or electrical fault may have triggered the blaze in the AC coach.

Although all passengers escaped safely, panic spread after smoke engulfed the coach. Several passengers reportedly abandoned luggage and belongings, many of which were destroyed in the fire.

Passengers also alleged that they remained stranded for hours in a forested stretch without adequate drinking water, milk for children or immediate relief support. Videos circulating online showed women, children and elderly passengers sitting beside railway tracks in extreme heat.

The incident has raised concerns over railway fire safety, disaster management preparedness and emergency response systems. Railway authorities said further details would emerge after the inquiry report is submitted.