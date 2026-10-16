Train Drags Car For 50 Metres At Railway Crossing In Ratlam After Drunk Gatekeeper Closes Barrier In Mid | VIDEO

Train Drags Car For 50 Metres After Collision At Railway Crossing In Ratlam, Gatekeeper Allegedly Drunk | VIDEO |

Ratlam Train-Car Collision: A video showing a train hitting a car stranded on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. The collision occurred at Level Crossing No. 190 near the Sejawata-Banjli Bypass on Thursday around 10:30 pm. The railway gatekeeper was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Beer cans and disposable glasses were reportedly found inside his cabin.

The car was occupied by Pranav Upadhyay, a resident of Taal in Ratlam district. He was travelling to his maternal grandfather’s house in Ved Vyas Colony, Ratlam, to attend his brother’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Ratlam - A major accident was narrowly averted after an express train collided with a car stranded on the railway track at Level Crossing No. 192 near Banjli Bypass in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. A live video of the incident has surfaced. https://t.co/pxzJHtH8xm — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 16, 2026

Train Drags Car For Around 50 Metres

The Valsad-Hisar train (04728), travelling from Ratlam towards Chittorgarh, was passing through the crossing when the collision occurred. After noticing the car on the track, the locomotive pilot reportedly sounded the horn three to four times and slowed down the train to prevent a major accident.

However, the train hit the car and dragged it for around 50 metres before the pilot managed to stop it. The car was badly damaged.

According to Pranav, he had crossed the railway crossing and driven inside the gate when the barrier suddenly closed. Two motorcycles were also reportedly trapped inside the crossing.

Pranav said he approached the gatekeeper and asked him to open the gate, but the employee failed to respond appropriately. He allegedly kept saying that the train would arrive on the other track. Pranav claimed the gatekeeper appeared intoxicated and did not realise that the car was standing on the tracks.

As the train approached, Pranav got out of the car and ran to safety.

Beer Cans Found In Gatekeeper’s Cabin

Pranav alleged that several beer cans and disposable glasses were found inside the gatekeeper’s cabin. He also claimed to have recorded a video of the gatekeeper and the items found there. Pranav, who works as a software engineer, said his laptop and mobile phone were inside the car. He also reported that his purse was missing.

Railway Officials Order Probe

Railway rescue teams, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Ratlam police and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) reached the spot. The damaged car was removed with a crane, and the train resumed its journey after the track was cleared.

The DRM said the car had entered the crossing at high speed while the gate was closing. He confirmed that an investigation had been ordered into the incident and the allegations against the gatekeeper.