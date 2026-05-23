Trailer Of Indore's Spiritual Jain Film Released | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Further cementing Indore’s growing reputation as a vibrant hub for cultural and creative arts, the city’s filmmaking community officially launched the highly anticipated teaser and trailer for the spiritual film Aastha Ka Atishay: Mahima Swasthidham Ki.

The upcoming cinematic release ignited immense enthusiasm across Indore, capturing the attention of both film enthusiasts and the local Jain community.

Produced under the homegrown banner of Rangshala Productions, the film shifts the lens toward religious devotion and Indian heritage. The narrative centres heavily on the sacred lands of Jahazpur, Rajasthan, exploring the divine legacy of Lord Munisuvratnath Swami, the twentieth Jain Tirthankara. By intricately weaving together personal testimonies of faith, emotional spiritual experiences, and ancient ascetic traditions, the screenplay brings a deeply revered pilgrimage site to life on the silver screen.

The project stands out as a pioneering effort for Indore's private entertainment sector, marking a unique collaboration that blends cinema with corporate social responsibility (CSR) support from regional pilgrimage committees. Backed by a high-profile soundtrack featuring vocals from legendary Indian playback singers, the film serves as a landmark cultural document. Production teams scheduled the premiere for June 21, putting Indore's creative talent squarely on the national stage.