 Tragic Turn Of Events: Preparations Turn Into Mourning As Groom Dies In Accident On Wedding Day In Guna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking turn of events, a groom-to-be met with a fatal accident on the eve of his wedding day in Guna district.

Dharmendra Rai, 30, a resident of Raghogarh tehsil, was travelling to Guna with his brother and friends for last-minute wedding shopping. Tragically, their car was rear-ended by a dumper near Suket drain in front of Ruthiyai, causing the car to veer off the road.

Dharmendra sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The news of Dharmendra's death has left his family and the entire community in shock. The wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday was meant to be a joyous occasion. However, the festivities have now been replaced with mourning as the family comes to terms with their loss.

Brajesh Rai, the elder brother of the groom, expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. He mentioned that the wedding was planned to be held in Raghogarh, and the bride's family was travelling from Ujjain to attend the ceremony.

Wedding preparations were in full swing, with relatives gathering at their home. However, the mood quickly shifted to one of grief upon hearing the news of Dharmendra's untimely demise. The body of the groom has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

