Tragic! Tree Falls On Moving Car In Indore During Heavy Rain, Deputy Collector’s Mother Dies - VIDEO

A 75-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a large tree fell on their moving car in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore amid heavy rain on Monday evening.

The incident took place near Chiman Bagh Square, in front of the Central Jail, when the tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle passing through the area. The deceased was identified as Radha Devi Singhi, the mother of Purnima Singhi, a Deputy Collector posted with the Narmada Valley Development Authority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Car Crushed Under Heavy Tree

According to eyewitnesses, a large portion of the tree fell onto the car during the heavy downpour, crushing its roof and upper section. The occupants became trapped inside the vehicle following the impact.

Radha Devi was travelling with her family and was returning home after undergoing cataract surgery when the accident occurred. Her grandson Prakhar Singhi and Vaishali Jaiswal were also injured and were subsequently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Woman Trapped For Nearly An Hour

Rescue teams faced considerable difficulty in extracting the occupants as the weight of the tree had severely damaged the vehicle. Radha Devi remained trapped inside the car for nearly an hour.

Police and municipal officials reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. A JCB machine and hydraulic crane were deployed to remove the heavy branches and clear the damaged vehicle.

After the branches were removed, the rescue teams had to cut through parts of the car to evacuate those trapped inside. Radha Devi was subsequently taken out and examined by doctors, who declared her dead.

Deputy Collector Was In Meeting When Accident Occurred

At the time of the incident, Purnima Singhi was attending a meeting related to the Narmada Valley department. After being informed about the accident, Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar cancelled the meeting and directed officials to reach the spot.

Additional Collector Rajneesh Kaser also visited the accident site and supervised the rescue operation along with the municipal team.