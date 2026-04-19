Tragic! 5-Month-Old Girl Dies In Indore Days After Falling From Bed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-month-old girl succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a bed at her residence under the Raoji Bazar police station limits.

The incident occurred on April 14, and she had been undergoing treatment at MY Hospital for the past five days, where she died on Saturday night.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ayat, daughter of Abrar Sheikh. Her family members said the incident occurred while Ayat was playing on the bed. While attempting to roll over, the infant lost her balance and fell to the floor, sustaining severe internal head injuries.

At the time of the accident, her mother was reportedly busy with household chores. Ayat was the youngest of three siblings. The police have begun a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted a post-mortem.