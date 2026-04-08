 Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor
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Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor

An 18-year-old girl, Tejaswini Rathore, died after falling from the third floor of her home in Chhatripura on Monday night. She reportedly went out onto the terrace after returning from work. Neighbours saw her hanging from the railing; she fell before help could arrive. Police have launched an investigation into the incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
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Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor of her house in the Chhatripura police station area on Monday night.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tejaswini Rathore, and she reportedly fell shortly after returning from work.

According to her father, Rathore worked at a cosmetic shop and returned home around 10 pm. When asked to help with dinner, she said she was tired and went out onto the terrace for a walk. A short while later, a neighbour informed the family that Rathore was seen hanging from the terrace railing.

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Her father said she struggled to hold onto the railing for nearly five minutes. By the time the family rushed outside to assist, her grip had slipped, and she fell to the ground. She sustained fatal injuries in the fall. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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