Indore News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Third Floor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl died after falling from the third floor of her house in the Chhatripura police station area on Monday night.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Tejaswini Rathore, and she reportedly fell shortly after returning from work.

According to her father, Rathore worked at a cosmetic shop and returned home around 10 pm. When asked to help with dinner, she said she was tired and went out onto the terrace for a walk. A short while later, a neighbour informed the family that Rathore was seen hanging from the terrace railing.

Her father said she struggled to hold onto the railing for nearly five minutes. By the time the family rushed outside to assist, her grip had slipped, and she fell to the ground. She sustained fatal injuries in the fall. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.