‘Traffic Rules Broken Right Outside Our Doors’: MP High Court Slams Indore Traffic Management | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a sharp rebuke over Indore's traffic management, the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench observed that motorists were violating traffic rules even outside the court, raising questions over enforcement on city roads.

Hearing a petition on the city's traffic problems, a Division Bench comprising Justice Sandeep Bhatt and Justice Gajendra Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's progress, noting that the ground situation remained unchanged despite claims of extensive enforcement.

Responding to the court's directive seeking details of traffic infrastructure, the state submitted an affidavit stating that 660 CCTV cameras were operational at city intersections, besides deployment of traffic personnel.

Counsel for petitioner Mahesh Garg, Manish Yadav and Anas Makrani disputed the claims, arguing that traffic jams and violations remained routine.

They alleged that the administration was largely focused on drink-driving fines while overall traffic management remained poor.

HC Questions Illegal Number Plates, Sirens

The High Court questioned how vehicles with missing or illegal number plates and unauthorised hooters and sirens continued to ply on city roads.

The bench also observed that routine challans were failing to act as a deterrent and said effective measures were needed if traffic jams and violations continued despite enforcement.

Heavy Vehicles Under Scanner

The petitioners also raised the issue of heavy commercial vehicles entering city limits during the day, citing Supreme Court directives restricting their daytime entry in major cities.

The High Court sought the administration's response on its policy governing the entry of heavy vehicles. The State Government sought more time to file a detailed reply.