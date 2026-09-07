Simhastha 2028 Push: Indore, Sanwer Rail Upgrades Proposed; AI Cameras To Boost Security | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar met state leaders in Indore to review railway projects and safety measures ahead of Simhastha Mahaparva 2028 in Ujjain, expected to draw over 25 crore pilgrims.

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cameras with facial recognition and scanning capabilities will be deployed at railway premises to monitor activities, detect suspicious movements and alert security agencies in real time.

Kumar assured that work on the railway portion of the Mangliya crossing railway overbridge (ROB) would begin immediately and is targeted for completion by October 2027.

The widening of Shastri Bridge and operation of passenger trains on the Indore-Ujjain route via Dewas were also discussed.

Proposals under the Ratlam Division include developing Fatehabad-Chandrawatiganj Junction and Mangliya Railway Station as model stations, constructing high-level platforms at Paliya, Baloda and Ajnod, and building a new bridge at Ajnod.

Upgrades to Platform No. 4 at Fatehabad Junction and measures to tackle waterlogging in underpasses between Paliya and Fatehabad were also sought.

Proposals were also made to reinstate MEMU/DEMU services between Mhow and Ujjain via Fatehabad and Indore and Ujjain via Mangliya-Barlai Jagir-Dewas, replace DEMUs with MEMUs and restart additional local services.

Other demands include stops at Laxmibai Nagar and Fatehabad Junction for all Indore-Ratlam Mail/Express trains, increasing the Indore-Amritsar Express (19325) and Bikaner Mahamana Express (19333) to four days a week, and making the Indore-New Delhi Express (20957/20958) and Indore-Delhi Express (19337) daily.

The Ratlam-Gwalior Express (11125/11126) has been proposed for extension to Neemach, with a three-day-a-week extension to Etawah Junction via Bhind.