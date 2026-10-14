Traffic Jams, Accidents Spark Demand For Flyover At Ghoda Chaupati In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Locals have demanded the construction of a flyover at Ghoda Chaupati to ease traffic congestion, reduce accidents and improve connectivity across Dhar.

On Tuesday, a representation addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted to Additional District Magistrate Sanjeev Keshav Pandey and township planning officials.

The representation describes Ghoda Chaupati as a major intersection connecting routes towards Indore, Ratlam, Badnawar, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Ahmedabad, Mandav and Dhamnod.

Heavy traffic frequently causes jams, delaying ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and school buses. The letter also cites a recent fatal accident as a cause for concern.

It highlights difficulties faced by pedestrians due to kiosks and shops occupying footpaths between Mohan Talkies and Ghoda Chaupati, and Patidar Chaupati and Kila Maidan.

The proposal suggests creating organised vending spaces beneath the proposed flyover to support street vendors and improve pedestrian movement.

It also recommends relocating the horse statue at the intersection to Lalbagh.

The representation will also be submitted to local MPs, MLAs and BJP office-bearers to seek action on the demand. Several residents and BJP members attended the submission.