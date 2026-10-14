Indore Food Safety Team Collects 20 Samples From Restaurants, Shops And Food Units, Finds Hygiene Lapses | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration collected 20 food samples from various establishments over two days, officials said on Tuesday. Inspections followed complaints, and notices are being issued over irregularities.

At The Curry Kitchen in Scheme Number 78, officials found uncovered food, missing identification tags on prepared items, open dustbins and disorganised storage. Employees' medical fitness certificates and a water testing report were unavailable. Five samples were collected.

At a Zepto store in Silicon City, officials investigated a complaint about spoiled dates. The specified brand and batch were unavailable, while checks found no expired products. Five samples were collected from two 'kachori' shops nearby.

At Jai Shri Jagdishwar Namkeen, Sweets and Dairy in Dwarkapuri, officials sampled 'malai barfi' and milk cake. Food and water testing reports and employees' medical fitness certificates were missing. An improvement notice is being issued.

At Love You Pizza and Sandwich, Patnipura Square, a FoSCoS portal complaint prompted inspection. The proprietor said 'momos' came from another shop.

Officials inspected their preparation site and collected raw paneer and refined flour samples, besides one sample of veg steamed 'momos' from the outlet. All three will undergo testing in Bhopal.

At Swinsta ENT Private Limited in Nipania, officials could not establish details of persons responsible for the food business licence, who were absent, despite contacting the registered mobile number.

Medical certificates were unavailable, the deep freezer's temperature display was faulty, and food and non-food items were stored together. One Silver Coin flour sample was collected. A notice is being issued.

On Monday, Mamta Foods in Navda Panth, Dhar Road, was inspected. Officials sampled 'faryali' potato chips and 'charkha' potato mixture. They found deficiencies involving medical certificates, food and water testing reports and raw material storage. An improvement notice is being issued.

At RKS Radhika Wafers, Namkeen, Sweets in Navda Panth, officials collected potato chips and palm oil samples. Medical certificates and food and water testing reports were unavailable. Notice proceedings are underway.

All samples will be sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Further legal action will depend on test results.