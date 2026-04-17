Traffic Diversions Announced In Indore For Mahila Nari Shakti Vandan Bill Marathon | FPJ (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore traffic police have arranged diversions and restrictions on several routes to ensure smooth movement during the Mahila Nari Shakti Vandan Bill Marathon on Saturday.

Officials said around 10,000 women and children are expected to participate in the event. From 6 am until the end of the programme, the road from Rajwada to Gandhi Hall will remain closed to vehicles. Residents are advised to avoid the Rajwada area unless necessary and use alternative routes.

Vehicles will be diverted through Subhash Chowk, Nagar Nigam, Lokhande Bridge, DRP Line Square or the Mari Mata area. Entry of all vehicles toward Rajwada will be prohibited from major junctions, including Yashwant Road, Imambada, Vijay Chaat House, Anna Pan, Fruit Market, Dona Pattal Gali, MG Road Police Post and Ganesh Cap Mart Square.

Buses for the event will drop participants near Nandlalpura Square and Fruit Market Square, near Mahalaxmi Temple. Thereafter, buses will move via Yashwant Road for parking at Gandhi Bhavan or Poddar Plaza.

Citizens travelling to the airport are advised to take the route via Vijay Nagar, Lavkush Square and the Super Corridor. The route from Khatipura toward Mrignayani Square will remain closed; vehicles will be diverted via Sanjay Setu's riverside toward Nandlalpura.

Heavy vehicles and four-wheelers will not be allowed from Regal Square toward Rajwada. Instead, they can use alternative routes such as Rajkumar Bridge toward Bhagirathpura or Patel Bridge toward Jawahar Marg.