Traffic Curbs At Lavkush Square After Trial Run Exposes Flaws In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversion at Lavkush Square will come into effect from Thursday as authorities begin work on the under-construction double-decker flyover and service road along the Indore-Ujjain Road corridor.

The decision was taken after officials conducted a trial run on Wednesday evening and identified shortcomings in the temporary traffic arrangement.

Senior traffic police officials, along with engineers from the Indore Development Authority (IDA), inspected the diversion route through drone surveillance and on-ground monitoring.

During the inspection, officials identified issues related to lane movement, signal visibility and vehicle turning points. Necessary corrections were made immediately to ensure smoother traffic flow before implementation of the permanent diversion plan.

According to officials, the diversion will remain in force for nearly a month. Traffic police have also installed additional signals and road indicators for the convenience of commuters. During the trial run, authorities found that one of the traffic signals had been installed at an incorrect location, making it difficult for motorists to notice. The signal was later shifted and properly aligned in the presence of senior officials.

Additional DCP (West) Santosh Kumar Kaul said traffic management measures were being strengthened continuously to avoid congestion and inconvenience to commuters. He added that more signboards and lane markings would be installed at sensitive points.

Under the new arrangement, the lane from Lavkush Square towards Marimata Square will remain closed for direct traffic movement. Vehicles coming from the Ujjain side will have to take a left turn and proceed towards MR-10 instead of moving directly towards Marimata Square.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to follow traffic instructions carefully and cooperate with police personnel deployed at the site.

The IDA is constructing a double-decker flyover and cemented service road at Lavkush Square to improve connectivity and reduce traffic pressure at one of the city’s busiest intersections.