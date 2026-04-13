Traffic Cops Play Firemen, Save Driver As Car Turns Into Fireball At Indore's Palasia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police averted a major disaster by responding swiftly after a moving car suddenly caught fire at Palasia Square on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the car was heading from Saket Nagar toward Ghantaghar Square via Palasia when flames erupted from the front of the vehicle. Traffic constable Manoj Sharma, who was on duty at the intersection, noticed the fire and immediately signalled the driver to pull over. He then guided the vehicle to a safe spot at the side of the road.

The traffic staff alerted the driver and helped him exit the vehicle safely. While the driver panicked upon seeing the flames, the police managed to calm him down.

Soon after, Subedar Brajraj Ajnar, along with constables Sharma, Pawan, and Suraj, acted in coordination to douse the fire before it could engulf the entire car. Officials stated that their timely intervention prevented a major mishap at the busy square. Onlookers also appreciated the promptness and bravery displayed by the traffic personnel.