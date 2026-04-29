Traffic Cops In Indore Take Action Against 2,395 Violators

Representative Image | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic police carried out a special patrolling and wheel-lock drive across all four traffic zones. On the instructions of DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, special patrolling teams visited major roads, busy markets and heavy-traffic areas to curb illegal and disorderly parking.

In addition to no-parking violations, action was taken against wrong-side driving, mobile phone use while driving, careless driving and one-way rule violations.

The drive covered major routes in all four traffic zones, including Bada Ganpati, Airport Road, Imli Bazaar, Mari Mata, Vijay Nagar, LIG, High Court Road, Palasia, Regal, Sarafa Bazar, Jawahar Marg, Cloth Market and other crowded locations.

During the drive, 2,395 traffic rule violators were penalised. This included 1,852 cases for not wearing helmets, 303 for wrong parking, 60 for improper number plates, 43 for one-way violations and 26 for using mobile phones while driving. Action was also taken for other violations, and hundreds of vehicles were removed from no-parking zones.

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Police claimed regular patrolling has shown positive results. Illegal parking has decreased in busy market areas, traffic flow has become smoother and drivers have become more alert to traffic rules.