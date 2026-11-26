Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Travelling on Khandwa Road between Bheru Ghat and Choral has become an ordeal for commuters. It takes up to three hours to cover a distance of barely 5 km. To assess the ground situation, I travelled on the Khandwa Road on Tuesday, following reports of recurring traffic jams over the past four to five days. The occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' and 'Dev Deepawali' further increased vehicular movement along the route.

Vehicles moved smoothly from Indore to Simrol Bypass, but the damaged road at Talai Naka slowed traffic considerably. Barely 2 km ahead, long queues of vehicles became visible as Bheru Ghat began. Cars had formed two parallel queues behind heavy trucks, containers and buses. In their bid to move ahead, motorists had further narrowed the available passage. Children and elderly passengers sitting inside cars were visibly distressed.

Some feared missing trains, others were worried about reaching temples

At Bheru Ghat, vehicles were badly stuck on both sides of the road. Motorcyclists were squeezing through narrow gaps wherever possible. Frustrated passengers inside buses kept asking when they would reach their destinations.

Some had to catch trains from Indore, while others were travelling to temples. I somehow managed to reach Bai Gram and subsequently Choral on my motorcycle. Not a single police officer was visible along the stretch. Two trucks had broken down on the ghat, adding to the chaos. When I returned along the same route at 5 pm, the situation remained unchanged.

Vehicles inch forward every 10 to 15 minutes

For nearly a week, vehicles travelling through Choral Ghat have barely been able to maintain a speed of 5 kmph. Vehicles remain bumper-to-bumper, inching forward every 10 to 15 minutes.

Villagers alleged that personnel from Simrol police station do not reach the stretch in the morning. By the time police arrive around noon, the traffic jam has already worsened. Only then do efforts to restore vehicular movement begin.

Police deployment needed from early morning

Lavlesh Meena, husband of the Bai Gram 'sarpanch', alleged that police were neglecting traffic management along the stretch.

Devotees travelling to Omkareshwar and Ujjain generally leave early in the morning. Even a minor traffic jam prompts motorists to overtake other vehicles, further aggravating congestion. Meena said police personnel should be deployed along the stretch from early morning to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Shortage of personnel delaying police deployment

The additional police force deployed at our police station during Shravan has been withdrawn, resulting in a shortage of personnel. Our teams work and conduct patrols throughout the night, which is why they are able to reach the ghat only by noon. Although the traffic jams are not very severe, commuters are facing difficulties. We are also receiving information about traffic jams on the ghat late.

- Sonu Dabar, DSP (rural)