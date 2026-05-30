Traders Protest Weekly Market Relocation Plan, Administration Puts Move On Hold In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Ranapur on Saturday after traders opposed the administration’s decision to shift the weekly haat bazaar from the bus stand area to the mandi premises.

Following strong resistance from vendors and small businessmen, the administration temporarily deferred the relocation plan.

The municipal council had announced the proposed shift on Friday evening through public announcements and social media posts.

Acting on the decision, Tehsildar Hukam Singh Nigwal, along with a municipal team, reached the bus stand area on Saturday morning and began efforts to clear the market space.

The move triggered protests from fruit and vegetable vendors and other traders, who alleged that they had neither been given sufficient notice nor provided with adequate arrangements at the new site.

During the agitation, some traders threw vegetables onto the road in protest, creating a tense atmosphere in the market area. Faced with mounting opposition, the administrative team withdrew without taking further action.

Later, aggrieved traders gathered at the municipal council office, alleging that no responsible official was available to hear their grievances.

SDM Mahesh Mandloi said the decision was taken in the public interest, but its implementation had been postponed as necessary facilities at the mandi premises were yet to be completed.

He added that the market would be shifted only after adequate arrangements are made.