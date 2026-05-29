Indore Cops Get 873 Tablets To Beef Up Digital Probe | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make investigations faster, more transparent and technologically efficient, Commissioner of Police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh on Friday distributed tablets to investigation officers posted at police stations across the city.

A tablet distribution and training programme for investigation officers was organised at the Police Commissioner's Office.

The programme was attended by Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mayank Awasthi, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) RK Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-2) Aman Singh Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Sunil Mehta and other police officials.

During the programme, the CP informed officers that Indore Police had received a total of 873 tablets, including 176 existing devices and 697 new ones.

The tablets are being distributed among investigation officers at all police stations.

Officers were directed to use the devices for the collection, preservation and secure management of digital evidence and to improve the transparency and effectiveness of investigations through the e-investigation app.

The training programme covered online investigation methods, maintenance of digital case diaries, preservation of digital evidence, cyber investigation techniques and the use of technological resources for conducting quality investigations.