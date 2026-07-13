Traders Protest Over Shop Redevelopment In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A complete shutdown was observed in Jhabua on Monday as traders staged a protest against the proposed redevelopment of 13 dilapidated shops located beneath the municipal dharamshala at the bus stand. The bandh was called by the Sakal Vyapari Sangh and Yuva Vyapari Sangh.

Traders took out a rally from Rajwada Chowk to the Collector's office, raised slogans against the municipal council and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

They demanded that the shops should not be redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and sought assurance that the existing shopkeepers would be given priority in allotment after reconstruction.

The protesters also demanded a fixed construction timeline, transparency in project costs and a municipal resolution ensuring allotment as per government guidelines.

The Congress extended support to the bandh, adding a political dimension to the issue. Meanwhile, municipal council office-bearers stated that the council is committed to protecting traders' interests and appealed to them not to believe rumours.

Municipal vice president Lakhan Singh Solanki, in a video circulated on social media, said that traders had previously held discussions with representatives instead of the municipal president and vice president.

He stated that, going forward, the elected leadership would directly oversee the functioning of the municipal council and conduct discussions on the issue, not representatives.