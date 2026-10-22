Traders Block Road Over Stalled Lakkadpitha Four-Lane Project In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Traders and residents of the Lakkadpitha area blocked the road on Wednesday to protest the delay in completing the four-lane road project, which has remained unfinished for a year despite parts of houses and shops being demolished for construction.

Traders kept their shops closed and displayed a board listing their demands, including a clear deadline and coordinated completion of all related works. Municipal commissioner Anil Bhana reached the spot and heard their grievances, but the protesters insisted on meeting mayor Prahlad Patel, who later joined the discussion.

The mayor assured them that the project would be completed within 58 days. He attributed the delay to the contractor’s reluctance to proceed following an increase in bitumen prices. He warned that the contractor would be blacklisted if the deadline was missed.

The protesters demanded that electricity poles and trees be shifted and water, sewerage and gas lines be addressed before constructing the divider. They also sought a divider similar to the one near Badbad Hanuman Temple, regular drain cleaning to prevent mosquito breeding and disease, and a list of relocated trees so residents could help maintain them.

Residents also proposed keeping the road closed for up to 30 days, if necessary, to complete all construction-related work together. They will now monitor progress against the 58-day deadline.