​Indore: Trader robbed at gun-point in his shop at Itwaria Bazaar​ by two men who posed as customers

Indore:
In a broad daylight incident, a cloth trader was robbed of cash and a gold chain by two men at his shop in the busy Itwaria Bazaar on Friday. The robbers committed the crime at gunpoint and they took the DVR of the CCTVs from the shop before leaving. However, the suspects were captured in a CCTV installed near the spot.
ASP Prashant Choubey said that the incident took place in the shop of Ashish Ajmera in Itwaria Bazaar at around 4.45 pm. Ajmera was at his shop when two robbers reached there on the pretext of buying a sherwani set. They were seeing the sherwani when one of the accused told Ajmera to bring another colour of Sherwani.He went inside the shop when one of the accused followed him there and robbed him. Before leaving, they tied Ajmera’s hand and fled with Rs 2500 from his pocket, Rs 15,000 from the cash box of the shop and one gold chain from there. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and they are being searched.
Malharganj police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said that two suspects were captured in a CCTV and the police are trying to identify them with the help of the footage. Police believed that one of their accomplices was outside the shop to ensure no one entered the shop.
After the accused fled from the scene, Ajmera raised an alarm following which other traders reached his shop and untied him.
