Tomato Glut At Indore’s Choithram Mandi: Arrivals Outpace Demand, Crates Run Out Of Space | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tomato arrivals at the Choithram wholesale mandi have increased despite limited rainfall, and traders now face a shortage of space to store and arrange crates.

According to traders, the rise in arrivals is largely due to better tomato production this season, with supplies reaching Indore from Sendhwa, Palsud and Jalwaniya areas.

The city consumes around 5,000 to 7,000 crates of tomatoes daily, but arrivals are currently exceeding local demand. Depending on quality, wholesale tomato prices are ranging between Rs 6 and Rs 20 per kg.

Traders said the lack of adequate space is making it difficult to keep the large number of crates organised. It is also affecting loading and unloading operations, resulting in additional time being spent in moving produce and vehicles in the mandi.

They have demanded expansion and better management of the available space so that the increasing business can be handled efficiently.

Traders have also raised concerns over the mandi's fee collection system. Some have alleged that amounts higher than the prescribed receipt are being collected at certain points and have sought an inquiry from the mandi administration to bring greater transparency to the system.

Another concern is garbage dumping by the municipal corporation inside the mandi premises.

Traders said accumulated waste causes foul smell and can create health-related problems, affecting both the working environment and visitors.

They have demanded a designated area for garbage disposal and regular cleaning of the premises.

Traders said clean and sufficient space is particularly important for perishable commodities such as tomatoes, as poor sanitation and improper storage can lead to faster spoilage and losses.