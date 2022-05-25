e-Paper Get App

Toll tax to be charged on Indore to Depalpur route

The toll tax is being started on the Indore-Depalpur route under the ‘user fee’ scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The free drive on the Indore-Depalpur is going to end for commercial vehicles. Charging of toll tax on the road will start in the next two to three days.

The toll tax is being started on the Indore-Depalpur route under the ‘user fee’ scheme. Rakesh Jain, divisional manager of the MP Road Development Corporation Ltd, said here on Wednesday that the contract of the toll collection had been given to M/s Maa Sharda Crusher Mines for the past two years. Jain made it clear that the toll tax would be collected from commercial and goods carrying vehicles only.

The booth is being set-up near Budhania village and will start working in the next two to three days. An amount of Rs 45 toll tax will be charged from light commercial vehicles, Rs 105 from trucks and Rs 210 from multi-axle trucks. Jain made it clear that no toll tax would be charged from personal cars, passenger buses and tractor trolleys.

Read Also
Indore: MPBSE’s ‘no’ to admission in all ‘deviant’ DElEd institutes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreToll tax to be charged on Indore to Depalpur route

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: TV artiste shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, her nephew also injured in attack

Jammu & Kashmir: TV artiste shot dead by terrorists in Budgam, her nephew also injured in attack

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar's 112 powers RCB to 207-4 against LSG in Eliminator

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar's 112 powers RCB to 207-4 against LSG in Eliminator

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Elections to the 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council announced

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Elections to the 10 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council announced

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Panvel: 25-year-old held for murder of 33-year-old woman who had gone for walk

Panvel: 25-year-old held for murder of 33-year-old woman who had gone for walk