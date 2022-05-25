Toll tax to be charged on Indore to Depalpur route

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The free drive on the Indore-Depalpur is going to end for commercial vehicles. Charging of toll tax on the road will start in the next two to three days.

The toll tax is being started on the Indore-Depalpur route under the ‘user fee’ scheme. Rakesh Jain, divisional manager of the MP Road Development Corporation Ltd, said here on Wednesday that the contract of the toll collection had been given to M/s Maa Sharda Crusher Mines for the past two years. Jain made it clear that the toll tax would be collected from commercial and goods carrying vehicles only.

The booth is being set-up near Budhania village and will start working in the next two to three days. An amount of Rs 45 toll tax will be charged from light commercial vehicles, Rs 105 from trucks and Rs 210 from multi-axle trucks. Jain made it clear that no toll tax would be charged from personal cars, passenger buses and tractor trolleys.