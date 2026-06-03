Toddler's Body Exhumed In Medical Negligence Probe In Indore | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare case, the district administration and police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a two-year-old girl for a post-mortem examination following allegations of medical negligence against a private hospital.

According to police, the deceased, Kashvi Yadav, daughter of Nisha Yadav, was suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. On May 27, her parents admitted her to Health Care Hospital on Bholaram Ustad Marg at around 11.30 am.

After receiving treatment throughout the day, she was discharged at around 8 pm the same evening.

However, Kashvi's condition deteriorated later that night. On May 28, her family rushed her to Metro Hospital near Antim Square. Considering her critical condition, doctors referred her to MY Hospital, where she died during treatment at around 2 am on May 29.

Body Buried Without Informing Police

The family buried the child's body at around 11 am on May 29 without informing the police.

Later that evening, at around 8 pm, family members approached Bhanwarkuan police station and lodged a complaint alleging that improper treatment at Health Care Hospital had led to their daughter's death. Acting on the complaint, police registered an unnatural death case and initiated an investigation.

Five-Doctor Panel Conducts Autopsy After Exhumation

To ascertain the exact cause of death, police sought permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Juni Indore, to exhume the body.

Following official orders, the toddler's body was exhumed at around 11 am on Tuesday and sent for post-mortem examination. A special five-member panel of doctors conducted the autopsy.

Medical experts preserved the child's viscera and other samples for chemical examination to analyse the medicines administered during treatment. Further action will be taken based on the forensic findings.