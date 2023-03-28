To recover over Rs 4 crore in dues: Power supply to 1,500 houses at Gandhi Nagar snapped

Representational Image/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The multi-storey buildings constructed as part of the Rajiv Awas Yojana at Gandhi Nagar plunged into darkness again on Monday, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company disconnected electricity connections of about 1,500 houses there following non-payment of power bills. An amount of over Rs 4 crore is due against the consumers living in the multi-storey buildings.

Recovering the bill amount from the consumers has become a headache for the power company.

A few days back the power connections were cut for non-payment of bills. This led to an uproar by the residents who even staged a chakka jam. After political interference, the power company restored the connections. At the time, the residents had agreed to pay power dues in instalments. A camp was organised for recovering the power bill amount from the residents in instalments about a month ago but not a single consumer turned up at the camp to pay the bill.

Despite the passing of almost 30 days, consumers are not showing interest even in paying bills in instalments. Noticing this, the electricity company disconnected their connections once again on Monday.

Eastern division zone DE Gajendra Sharma said that about 1500 consumers are not depositing bills for two years. An amount of over Rs 4 crore is due on them. "Last time, after the action, connections were restored on the condition that they would pay the bill in instalments. The connections have been disconnected for not getting even a single instalment till now," he added.