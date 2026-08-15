Tight Security During Friday Prayers Near Bhojshala, Over 800 Police Personnel Deployed In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community offered Friday prayers near the Bhojshala in Dhar amid tight security, with more than 800 police personnel deployed across the city.

They offered prayers at survey number 612, near the Bhojshala, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. Police and administrative officials remained deployed throughout the arrangements.

Abdul Samad of the Muslim community said they were satisfied with Friday’s arrangements. He said there was no mud at the prayer site and the removal of some barricades provided additional space.

However, he urged authorities to take strict action against people who make objectionable remarks about Allah.

Members of the Muslim community also entered from in front of the Bhojshala and visited Kamal Maula. Hindu community representative Gopal Sharma objected, saying authorities had to stop devotees when the Muslim group entered and left the premises.

He said the Supreme Court had directed that entry and exit routes for both groups should remain separate and urged the administration and government to address the issue.

ASP Vijay Dawar said police had put security arrangements in place across the city and members of the Muslim community offered Friday prayers in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. No senior district administration official commented on the matter.