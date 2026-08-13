Indore Programme Educates 400 Women On Legal Rights, Domestic Violence And Cybercrime | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day training programme aimed at creating awareness among women about gender discrimination, crimes against women and domestic violence concluded at the Janvikas Society premises in Palda on Wednesday.

Organised by Janvikas Society, the programme focused on empowering women from local settlements by educating them about their rights, legal safeguards and ways to address gender-based discrimination and violence.

More than 400 women from different settlements across Indore participated enthusiastically in the intensive training.

Senior social worker Kumud Singh from Bhopal-based Sarokar Sanstha attended the programme as the key speaker. Addressing the participants, she said gender discrimination often begins within families and must be recognised and challenged at the earliest.

She stressed that genuine social change is possible only when women are aware of their legal rights, safety laws and government welfare schemes.

Kumud Singh also explained practical measures for preventing and responding to domestic violence, workplace harassment and cybercrimes, enabling participants to better protect themselves and their families.

The Janvikas Society team and subject experts also provided detailed information about various Central and state government schemes, including pension schemes, women s helplines and self-employment programmes.

Janvikas Society Director Shinoj Joseph, Shamir Bharwa, Indu and other staff members were present during the programme.

The organisers said such awareness initiatives would continue to strengthen women s confidence and promote a more equal and safer society.