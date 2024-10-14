 Tiger Sighting Sparks Fear In Madhya Pradesh's Mhow
This latest sighting, reported near the government nursery in Badgonda village, has brought back haunting memories of a similar incident that occurred approximately a year ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The spectre of a tiger roaming free in the Badgonda area of the Mhow forest subdivision has once again gripped local villagers in fear. This latest sighting, reported near the government nursery in Badgonda village, has brought back haunting memories of a similar incident that occurred approximately a year ago.

During the previous encounter, a tiger wreaked havoc on the region for over six months. Its reign of terror included the tragic loss of human life, as a man grazing his cattle fell victim to the predator. The big cat also claimed the lives of numerous goats and cattle, instilling a sense of unease and anxiety among the residents of nearby villages. The recent sighting has prompted swift action from local authorities.

Mhow forest SDO Kailash Joshi has confirmed the tiger's presence and has implemented measures to monitor its movements. Additional CCTV cameras have been deployed in the area, and pugmarks have been discovered, providing further evidence of the tiger's activity. As the tiger continues to roam the Badgonda area, villagers are living in a state of constant vigilance.

The fear of an unexpected encounter has led to increased caution and a sense of unease among the community. Local authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife, while also striving to address the concerns of the affected villagers.

The return of the tiger to the Mhow forest serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between humans and nature. It highlights the importance of coexistence and the need for responsible conservation efforts to protect both wildlife and the communities that share their habitat.

