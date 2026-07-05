Three Years On, 500-Metre Ideal Road Project Remains Incomplete In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of a half-kilometre "ideal road" connecting the Mahi River in Sardarpur to Bhopawar Fourlane Chowkadi has remained incomplete for nearly three years, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly during the monsoon.

The project was sanctioned under the fourth phase of the Chief Minister's scheme, with the Municipal Council awarding the contract to Kataria Construction Company and setting a six-month completion deadline. However, construction began only two to three months ago.

The contractor removed the old asphalt, completed levelling work and electric poles for streetlights were installed.

However, asphalt laying, paver work and installation of streetlights remain unfinished. The work has reportedly been stalled for the past 15 days.

The unfinished stretch has developed mud patches and potholes following the onset of the monsoon, increasing the risk of accidents, especially for two-wheeler riders.

The road is a vital link to the Bhopawar four-lane intersection and carries heavy daily traffic.

Local representatives have alleged the use of substandard construction material and demanded an inquiry.

Although a complaint was submitted during a public hearing and SDM Saloni Agrawal directed officials to complete the project on time, residents said little progress has been made.

Newly appointed Municipal Council CMO Ranjit Singh Rawat said he had recently taken charge and would review the project file before commenting further.